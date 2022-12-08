| 2.5°C Dublin

Ryanair worker settles €60k case against airline after incident where plane bumped back into air on landing

Ray Managh

A cabin crew member on a Ryanair flight that bumped back into the air on landing has settled a €60,000 damages claim against the airline for an undisclosed sum.

Francesco Schiazzano (24) who lives in Berlin and claimed he injured his lower back in a hard landing at Bristol Airport in March 2018 told Judge Elva Duffy in the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin that he felt like he had survived an air crash.

