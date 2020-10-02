Ryanair loses High Court challenge over Covid-19 travel measures

Ryanair has lost its High Court action over government measures affecting air travel.

The airline had claimed the measures amounted to a legal restriction on travel in and out of the country.

The State disputed those claims, arguing the measures are merely advisory and are not binding in nature.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons ruled on Friday that the Government had not exceeded its executive powers and trespassed upon the legislative power in relation to the measures.

Ryanair's action was against An Taoiseach Ireland and the Attorney General, seeking various orders and declarations, including one setting aside the measures announced in late July.

This included the advice not to travel outside of Ireland save for essential purposes.

Ryanair also challenged the requirement for those returning to the state from countries not on the designated “green list” to restrict their movements and self-isolate for 14 days.

The company claimed the restrictions were unconstitutional and breached various Health Acts, the European Convention of Human Rights and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The state had argued the measures were not mandatory but are advisory in nature.

They also said Ryanair had no legal basis to bring its challenge against the measures, that the courts could not intervene with this advice and that the airline's proceedings were moot or pointless.

Online Editors