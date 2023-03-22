| 11.1°C Dublin

Russian-speaking mother charged with attempted murder of her daughter (8) in Co Clare

Gordon Deegan

A 46-year old Russian-speaking mother has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of her eight-year-old daughter.

The woman appeared via video-link at Ennis District Court today from the women’s wing at Limerick Prison.

