| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Ruling over whether secret recordings of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch can be used in evidence at trial is due on Friday

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch denies the murder of David Byrne in 2016 Expand
A member of the Garda Armed Support Unit helps manage traffic outside the Special Criminal Court yesterday (TUES) as a prison van prepares to leave. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit on duty at the Special Criminal Court today. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch denies the murder of David Byrne in 2016

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch denies the murder of David Byrne in 2016

A member of the Garda Armed Support Unit helps manage traffic outside the Special Criminal Court yesterday (TUES) as a prison van prepares to leave. Photo: Collins Courts

A member of the Garda Armed Support Unit helps manage traffic outside the Special Criminal Court yesterday (TUES) as a prison van prepares to leave. Photo: Collins Courts

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit on duty at the Special Criminal Court today. Photo: Collins Courts

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit on duty at the Special Criminal Court today. Photo: Collins Courts

/

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch denies the murder of David Byrne in 2016

Andrew Phelan

The Special Criminal Court is expected to rule this Friday on whether secret recordings of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s conversations can be allowed into evidence in the Regency murder trial.

The court’s three judges are to decide on the admissibility of the surveillance tapes made when Mr Hutch was being driven to Northern Ireland by ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall weeks after the gangland shooting.

Most Watched

Privacy