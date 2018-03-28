News Courts

Wednesday 28 March 2018

Rugby rape trial: Jury begin second day of deliberations

Blane McIlroy, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Rory Harrison
Blane McIlroy, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Rory Harrison
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A jury in the rape trial of two Ireland rugby players has retired to begin a second day of deliberations.

The eight men and three women were sent out of Belfast Crown Court at about 10.20am on Wednesday.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast and his teammate Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city deny raping the same woman after a night out in June 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been on trial on charges connected to the alleged assault.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies exposure while Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road also in Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The jury deliberated for over two hours on Tuesday.

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News