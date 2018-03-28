Rugby rape trial: Jury begin second day of deliberations

The eight men and three women were sent out of Belfast Crown Court at about 10.20am on Wednesday.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast and his teammate Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city deny raping the same woman after a night out in June 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been on trial on charges connected to the alleged assault.