Rugby rape trial: Judge tells jury she could only accept a 'unanimous verdict'

A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of raping a student at a house party.

A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of raping a student at a house party.

Judge Patricia Smyth completed her charge to the jury this morning.

The judge told the jury of eight men and three women that they must consider all of the evidence and must consider each charge against each separate defendant. Paddy Jackson (26) and his teammate Stuart Olding (25) have denied raping the then 19-year-old woman during a house party at Jackson's home in the early hours of June 28, 2016.

Jackson also denies a charge of sexual assault. Both men claim the activity was consensual.

Their friend, Blane McIlroy (26) denies one count of exposure, while Rory Harrison (25) has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident. It was the prosecution case that Jackson pushed the woman down on his bed and vaginally raped and digitally penetrated her.

It was alleged that Olding walked into the bedroom, the woman said "please no, not him as well" and she was forced to perform a sex act on him. The woman gave evidence that McIlroy walked into the room, naked and holding his penis. She decided that it wasn't happening again and she jumped off the bed and ran out of the room.

It was the defence case that the woman made a false allegation of rape because she regretted getting involved in consensual group sex and feared she may have been filmed.

The men have all given evidence in the trial, which started in January and has gone on for the last nine weeks.

In her final comments to the jury, Judge Smyth told them that at this stage she could only accept a unanimous verdict on which all 11 jurors agreed. The jury began their deliberations at 12.40pm.

Online Editors