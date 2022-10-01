| 10.2°C Dublin

‘Rugby in the professional era has got it wrong on many levels,’ says lawyer at heart of concussion lawsuits

British and Irish legal campaign set to spread to France and South Africa

David Corkery in action at Lansdowne Road in 1999. Now 49, Corkery is one of three Irish former rugby players filing personal injury actions against rugby authorities. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Concussion lawsuits against rugby union authorities are about much more than getting compensation for affected ex-players, according to the lawyer at the forefront of the issue internationally.

English solicitor Richard Boardman says it is also about securing major changes to the playing calendar and training regulations so that there are shorter seasons with fewer games and less contact sessions.

