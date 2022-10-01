‘Rugby in the professional era has got it wrong on many levels,’ says lawyer at heart of concussion lawsuits

Concussion lawsuits against rugby union authorities are about much more than getting compensation for affected ex-players, according to the lawyer at the forefront of the issue internationally.

English solicitor Richard Boardman says it is also about securing major changes to the playing calendar and training regulations so that there are shorter seasons with fewer games and less contact sessions.

Ireland’s historic tour victory in New Zealand in July came at the end of what was effectively an 11-month season for some of the country’s elite players. While the Irish provinces manage the game time of international players from a player welfare perspective, Mr Boardman feels such long seasons are unsustainable.

The lawyer says concussion is just one issue. Just as, if not more, pertinent is the cumulative effect of sub-concussive blows players experience over the course of a season.

He points to American football where the season is just five months long. The NFL has greatly reduced the number of padded contact sessions teams can do in the wake of its own concussion scandal which resulted in a $1bn legal settlement.

“It is our view that rugby in the professional era has got it wrong on many levels, commercially, as well as from the health and safety point of view. There is just too much rugby each year. That is the brutal reality,” he told the Irish Independent.

Getting World Rugby and international unions to agree to fewer games when the sport relies so heavily on television revenue is no small ask.

For its part, World Rugby says it has changed the laws of the game in a bid to cut down on head injuries, invested in research and updated return to play guidelines.

Last year it set out advised weekly limits of 15 minutes for full-contact training, 40 minutes for controlled- contact and 30 minutes for live set- piece training. But pressure to do more will only increase as the legal campaign gathers pace. A central allegation in the litigation is that there has been a systematic failure by the governing bodies to protect players from concussions and sub-concussions.

This week, David Corkery (49), Declan Fitzpatrick (39) and Ben Marshall (32) became the first former Irish players to join the campaign, filing personal injury actions against World Rugby, the IRFU and their former provinces.

The Irish lawsuits are being taken through Dublin law firm Maguire McClafferty, which is being advised by Mr Boardman. He believes the number of Irish cases will eventually reach double figures.

The Irish trio join 139 ex-players already suing World Rugby and the English and Welsh rugby unions via Mr Boardman’s firm Ryland Legal.

A further 76 are due to issue proceedings in England and Wales, according to the solicitor. The firm is also representing 75 ex-rugby league players. He says cases are also set to be pursued by ex-players in Scotland, France and South Africa.

“This isn’t some woke liberal agenda to stop boys climbing trees. This is about a deep fear for the sport we love,” said Mr Boardman, who played rugby at amateur level. “If it continues on the trajectory it is on, there won’t be a sport in 50 years. We believe up to 50pc of elite player that have played post 1995 [when the sport went professional] will end up with some sort of neurological impairment. That is the scale of this.

“This is about permanent progressive brain damage where guys will die early and they will have horrible symptoms as they age – whether that is violence, shortness of temper, significant and worsening memory loss, addiction to alcohol and drugs, inability to concentrate, and introversion where guys are in bed by 9pm because they are sensitive to light and noise.”

Prominent former internationals suing in the UK include English World Cup winner Steve Thompson (44), former Wales captain Ryan Jones (41) and the former All Black Carl Hayman (42), all of whom have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

The solicitor believes the scientific evidence is already there to support the claimants’ cases. Among the studies he pointed to is one by The Drake Foundation, a UK organisation which aims to improve the health and welfare of people with head injuries.

A biomarker study it published last year concluded 23pc of elite adult rugby players had abnormalities in brain structure, and half showed an unexpected change in brain volume.

“Critics argue there are other causes for early-onset dementia, suggesting rugby was but one cause, and genetics, smoking, lack of fitness, and poor diet could also be. Many academics and medics would instead argue that in late-onset dementia, that can be the case. But most of our guys are under 45, I think about 90pc of them,” said Mr Boardman

“So, it is incorrect to suggest these guys have got their early-onset dementia from anything other than playing a collision sport.”

However, conclusive scientific evidence regarding the situation in Ireland is thin on the ground at present.

A study under way since 2018, involving Rugby Players Ireland and Trinity College, Dublin, has yet to find evidence linking professional rugby to early-onset dementia. It has been tracking the cognitive health of 67 ex-professionals, mostly in their late 40s and early 50s, and benchmarking it against the cognitive health of 28 former international rowers.

One of the academics leading the study, Dr Fiona Wilson, an associate professor of physiotherapy, told the Irish Independent nothing of concern in relation to brain health had come out of tests conducted to date. “In some of the cognitive tests, the rugby players actually did better than the rowers, on things like speed and reaction,” she said.

Dr Wilson said the most important finding it had made to date related to another issue – mental health. “We found significant problems with mental health on retirement, abuse of alcohol. That was in both groups, but it was worse in the rugby. There was also higher pain and disability in the rugby group,” she said.

Another issue of concern for the former rugby players was hypertension.

“A significant risk factor for dementia in later life is high blood pressure in midlife. That is the sleeping giant, I think,” she said.

Dr Wilson said the Trinity study would continue for years to come, tracking the former players’ cognitive health as they grow older. A second phase will begin this December.

“We are in this for the long haul, which can be quite frustrating for lots of people because we are not going to get answers quickly. But we have to do it properly,” said Dr Wilson.

“Obviously lawyers feel they have a case and we will let them work away on that, but if you ask me as a scientist, we still don’t know if playing rugby over a long period of time will lead to you getting dementia.

“We can’t say it is not a risk. But we have not proven cause and effect.

“The only way we will know is if we take our time in doing the longitudinal study, which is not particularly helpful for players at the moment.

“However, in the meantime where there is any risk, precautions should be taken.”