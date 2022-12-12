Rugby great Ronan O’Gara accuses former business partner of ‘f***ing fleecing’ him

Former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara accused a former business partner of “f***ing fleecing” him by taking money out of the pub in which they were both shareholders.

The comment was made during an exchange of text messages with John O’Driscoll, a former teammate of O’Gara at UCC and Cork Constitutional.

Details of the exchange, which occurred in March of last year, emerged in papers filed with the High Court where O’Gara has alleged O’Driscoll removed €15,725 from their pub business, The Silly Goose on Washington Street in Cork.

The former Munster star, now manager of French rugby team La Rochelle, filed an affidavit in support of a challenge to a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) granted to O’Driscoll, of Ovens, Co Cork.

In the affidavit, he also claimed O’Driscoll had been having parties in the pub during the Covid-19 pandemic.

O’Driscoll’s personal insolvency practitioner is to be given time to respond the application.

O’Gara filed the affidavit in his capacity as a shareholder in Ezeon Entertainment Ltd, the company which ran the pub. The company is now a creditor of O’Driscoll.

According to the legal filing, O’Driscoll approached O’Gara with the idea of opening the pub in 2006.

They had been friends from their playing days and O’Gara said he suspected he was approached to be “a name” for advertising and public relations reasons.

Property developer Michael O’Flynn, who O’Gara knew, was also approached to finance the venture. The trio became equal shareholders in the business.

O’Gara said neither he nor O’Flynn had experience in the industry and the running of the pub business was left to O’Driscoll.

“We trusted him with this and trusted him to act honestly,” said O’Gara.

According to O’Gara, at a shareholder’s meeting in September 2020, O’Driscoll acknowledged to him, O’Flynn and accountant Gerry Sheehan that a sum of €15,725 was taken “in breach of trust and without approval and misappropriated from the company”.

He said O’Driscoll undertook to repay the money but never did.

O’Gara said he was “upset and deeply annoyed” by what happened. He had put €20,000 into the company in 2019 after being asked for funds “to keep the business afloat”.

The former rugby international said he was not notified about O’Driscoll’s personal insolvency arrangement, which wrote off various debts.

He said Ezeon was controlled by O’Driscoll at the time a court approved the PIA last July.

O’Gara said he had not known about the arrangement and would not have supported it.

According to O’Gara, he texted O’Driscoll in March 2021 asking whether the money had been given back to the company.

In the text exchange, exhibited to the court, O’Gara said: “Also the 15k you took out, has that gone back in? I shouldn’t be the one paying that and you’re not?”

Expand Close Tap to expand / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tap to expand

The exchange purports to show O’Driscoll confirming the money had not been returned.

“That money is owed to the company. Not in your name whatsoever,” O’Driscoll is said to have texted.

O’Gara said: “I put money in and you took it out?? It’s as simple as that.”

O’Driscoll purportedly responded that he “put money in as well” and “never took a salary”.

Later in the exchange, O’Gara said: “You have f***ing fleeced me.”

The exchange purports to show that O’Driscoll requested a “sit down” to discuss the matter.

“Rog, I’m in a deep hole,” O’Driscoll is purported to have said.

The challenge by Ezeon, which was represented by Martin Hayden SC with Keith Farry BL, instructed by Ogier Leman Solicitors, was adjourned to a date in January.

It is being opposed by O’Driscoll.

Mr Hayden told Mr Justice Alexander Owens there had been “fraudulent removal of funds and the use of assets that were not accounted for”.

He also said there were issues of non-disclosure by O'Driscoll to Ezeon and claimed the PIA had been proved “on a fraudulent basis”.

Mr Justice Owens said that the court would “take a serious view in relation to bankruptcy or anything like that if people were seriously misled”.

O'Flynn, who is also supporting Ezeon’s application, previous attempted to have the PIA set aside earlier this year.

However, he was prevented from doing so as he had no taken steps to prove his debt. He claims to be owed at least €950,000 by O’Driscoll.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, on behalf of O’Driscoll’s personal insolvency practitioner, said his side wanted time to file a sworn statement.

He said O’Flynn could not be allowed to conduct some version of Lanigan’s Ball where "he steps in and steps out again”.