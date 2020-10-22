RTÉ apologises to Declan Ganley over Prime Time programme he claimed linked him to death of Albanian businessman

Businessman Declan Ganley has received an apology from RTÉ as part of the settlement of his long-running defamation action against the national broadcaster.

The apology relates to a 2008 ‘Prime Time’ report on Mr Ganley and his business interests.

In the action, the telecommunications entrepreneur alleged the programme defamed him by falsely claiming he was somehow involved in the death of a man with whom he had a close business relationship.

This was a reference to the mysterious death of businessman Kosta Trebicka, whose bloodied body was found on a dirt road in southern Albania in 2008.

Mr Ganley operated a business called Anglo-Adriatic Investment Fund in the country at the time.

In the High Court today, Declan Doyle SC, counsel for Mr Ganley, told Mr Justice Bernard Barton the action had been settled. The case was initially filed in 2011.

As part of the settlement, a statement of apology was read out by RTÉ’s counsel Paul O’Higgins SC in relation to one of the claims made by Mr Ganley in the defamation action.

“On November 27, 2008 RTÉ broadcast a Prime Time special programme concerning Mr Declan Ganley. In the course of the programme, reference was made to the death of Mr Kosta Trebicka and an image was shown of his body,” the statement said.

“RTÉ accepts unreservedly that the death of Mr Trebicka was wholly unrelated to Mr Ganley or any business of Mr Ganley. RTÉ apologises to Mr Ganley for any hurt or distress that may have been caused.”

No further details of the settlement were given to the court and it is unclear who will pick up the tab for the substantial legal costs run up in the action.

Mr Ganley was represented by solicitor Carl Rooney of Johnsons, a law firm specialising in libel law.

In his action, Mr Ganley alleged several other elements of the report were also defamatory.

However, no apology was given in respect of the other issues.

Mr Ganley is chairman and chief executive of US-based communications technology business Rivada Networks and has also been politically active with the pan-European party Libertas, which he founded.

He unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in the old Ireland North-West constituency in the 2009 European Parliament elections.

In 2008, Libertas was one of a number of groups who successfully campaigned for a “no” vote in the referendum campaign over the Lisbon Treaty.

However, the treaty was ratified in a second referendum the following year.

After he issued proceedings in 2011, RTÉ denied defamation or that the words complained of meant what Mr Ganley alleged.

The case never went to trial and became bogged down in pre-trial wrangles over discovery of documents.

Last year the Court of Appeal ruled RTÉ could cross-examine the businessman over deficiencies in his discovery of documents.

But it refused RTÉ's appeal over the High Court's refusal to strike out the action over the discovery deficiencies.

The protracted pace of the case was criticised by a High Court judge dealing with a number of pre-trial applications in 2017.

Mr Justice Max Barrett said there were concerns about the "chilling effect for free speech" if defamation proceedings were to become enormously lengthy and costly affairs.

Online Editors