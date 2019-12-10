RTÉ reporter claims garda 'came forward' to strike cameraman at protest

An RTÉ reporter has told the trial of a garda accused of assaulting a cameraman during street protests that the defendant came forward from a line of gardaí to strike the alleged victim.

An RTÉ reporter has told the trial of a garda accused of assaulting a cameraman during street protests that the defendant came forward from a line of gardaí to strike the alleged victim.

Garda Sean Lucey (42) was detailed to a public order unit to deal with confrontations between anti-racism protesters and gardaí who were trying to prevent protesters from getting to supporters of a “far right group”.

Garda Lucey (42) has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Colm Hand at Cathedral Street, Dublin city centre on February 6, 2016 and to damaging his camera.

Mr Lucey has an address in south Dublin, and is a garda who has been stationed at Crumlin Village and Sundrive Road garda stations.

Colman O'Sullivan, a reporter with RTÉ, said that he and Mr Hand were in the city centre to report on a demonstration by a “far right group” and a counter demonstration by “anti-racist” groups.

The jury heard that a cameraman is vulnerable in these type of public order crowd situations because he has one eye in the camera eye piece and the other eye closed to focus.

Mr O'Sullivan said his job is to be the cameraman's eyes and to alert him to hazards. He said they went to a confrontation between gardaí and protesters on Cathedral Street where the atmosphere was very tense.

He said some protesters were quite angry as they wanted to get further down the street to pursue people from the opposing group. He said gardaí had formed to stop them moving down the street and some had drawn batons.

“They were indicating they wanted people to move back. At that stage we were retreating already. I said to gardaí, 'we're press and we're getting out of your way',” he said.

He said he and Mr Hand were moving across the garda line to get out of the confrontation area.

“A garda advanced out of line and hit Colm's camera. I was very close to Colm. The baton hit the camera quite close to my head,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

He said he immediately pulled the cameraman away from the garda line. Mr Hand turned around to face the line of gardaí and said “don't hit the f*****g camera, you can't hit cameras”.

He said the garda who had struck the camera then struck Mr Hand in the groin area.

“He was in advance of his colleagues and he came forward to strike Colm,” he said.

He said Mr Hand said he was hurt and they left the area.

Under cross-examination he told James Dwyer SC, defending, that he and Mr Hand discussed the potential for conflict in advance of the job. He agreed they both had a clear understanding that there were two opposing groups and that “it was clear from the demeanor of this group that this meant business, there was going to be violent confrontations”.

He agreed that in a conflict situation you constantly assess the risk and if weapons appear or if crowd dispersal techniques are engaged, it would be appropriate to withdraw.

He said there would have to extreme, major unrest to begin considering a withdrawal to a building or an upstairs window.

“I don't think I've ever had to do that in any of my assignments, covering public order incidents,” he said. The jury heard the reporter previously worked for the BBC in London and Belfast.

He told Mr Dwyer that neither he or Mr Hand had RTÉ logos or “press” logos on their clothes or on the camera.

The trial continues before Judge Melanie Greally and a jury.

Online Editors