RTÉ pundit and former footballer Hamann pleads not guilty to assaulting girlfriend

RTÉ pundit and former Premier League star Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend while on holiday in Sydney.

The 45-year-old, who played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle, is accused of pushing his girlfriend at a Randwick home in the early hours of Friday morning.

The German international did not attend Waverley Local Court on Thursday, when his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to one charge of domestic violence-related common assault.

Hamann's bail was continued, with the matter adjourned to December 12.

Police, who arrested him near the Randwick property, also took out an apprehended violence order on behalf of the victim.

Known as Didi to his fans, the midfielder helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2005. He has been a regular pundit on RTÉ for a number of years.

