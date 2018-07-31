A dispute between a woman and her stepson over a €3.3m winning lotto ticket has been resolved, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Row between woman and stepson over €3.3m winning lotto ticket 'resolved entirely'

Last year Mr Justice Richard Humphreys ruled that Mary Walsh (67) must pay to David Walsh €560,000 plus his legal costs after finding her stepson was part owner of and entitled to a one-sixth share of a winning ticket bought in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, in January 2011.

She appealed that decision, which was opposed.

On Tuesday, Dervla Brown SC, for Mr Walsh, told Ms Justice Mary Irvine at the appeal court that the matter had been "resolved entirely".

She said it was agreed that the appeal be allowed and the orders of the High Court should be vacated except for the order dismissing the defendant's counter-claim.

It was also agreed there would be no order for costs and Mr Walsh's High Court claim would be struck out.

No other details of the settlement, which are understood to be confidential, were in given to the court.

In his action, Mr Walsh (aged 53) of Knocknagreena, Ballinasloe, sued his stepmother Mrs Walsh, from Perrsepark, Ballinasloe.

He argued he was entitled to his share, approximately €560,000, on the grounds his signature was among six that were written on the back of the winning ticket.

He claimed his late father had told him, shortly after the win, he would be looked after and would not have to worry about money again, but he claimed he did not get his share.

Mrs Walsh, who was married to David's late father, Peter Walsh, who died in December 2011, denied this and had argued that the ticket was hers.

She claimed that David Walsh was offered and accepted her and her late husband's house in lieu of €200,000 euro from the win.

Mr Walsh denied that.

Last year in his judgment, following a seven-day hearing, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys rejected Mrs Walsh arguments and found in favour of Mr Walsh.

The Judge said evidence given by Mr Walsh's stepmother Mary Walsh during the hearing was inconsistent, "not credible", contained "self-contradiction" and was "unreliable".

