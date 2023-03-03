| 5.9°C Dublin

Rottweiler owner tells inspectors to 'dig up’ garden if they don’t believe dog is dead

Wesley McCaughan’s Rottweiler savaged a man and killed his beloved pet dog in a terrifying and prolonged attack.

Steven Moore

A man has invited dog inspectors to dig up his garden to prove his claim that his dangerous Rottweiler is dead.

Wesley McCaughan's Rottweiler savaged a man and killed his pet dog in a prolonged attack in August 2017.

