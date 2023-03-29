| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Ross Hutch: nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch jailed for 10 years over Dublin attacks on ex-partner and man

Ross Hutch Expand

Close

Ross Hutch

Ross Hutch

Ross Hutch

Isabel Hayes and Jessica Magee

Ross Hutch has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two separate attacks on a man and a woman over a 48-hour-period in 2021.

The 31-year-old, of Portland Place in Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to his ex-girlfriend's partner on August 22, 2021, by slashing the man’s face with a knife.

Most Watched

Privacy