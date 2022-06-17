| 17.8°C Dublin

Roofer threatened to ‘bite nose off’ garda after drugs raid, court hears

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Eimear Cotter

A roofer threatened a gardaí he would “bite his nose off” after he was arrested for obstructing officers and trying to punch and kick them during a drugs raid on his home.

Brian Adams (35) claimed he was self-medicating as he was upset after his partner suffered a miscarriage.

