Pamela Flood, her husband Ronan Ryan and their young family of four were still at risk this weekend of being put on the street by the Dublin City Sheriff.

Ronan and Flood make another bid to keep home

A High Court judge refused to grant them a stay against a vulture fund's repossession order against their home.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart, after reading documents relating to the battle over the €900,000 property in Clontarf, Dublin, said there was a lot of misleading information surrounding the matter.

But she "reluctantly" granted Ms Flood and Mr Ryan short service to seek a stay against a Circuit Court judge's order allowing their eviction.

The couple will next Thursday renew their application in front of another judge for a stay, to allow them time to appeal the decision of Judge Jacqueline Linnane.

That judgment was in favour of the fund Tanager Dac allowing it go ahead with repossessing 136 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, where the couple and their four children live.

The Circuit Court has repeatedly heard of restaurateur Mr Ryan's failure to pay anything off his mortgage for up to nine years.

Former Miss Ireland Ms Flood was joined as a notice party to the proceedings following her marriage to Mr Ryan.

Ross Maguire SC, who appeared with Cork solicitor Eugene Carley for the couple, told Judge Stewart that on Thursday Judge Linnane had granted Tanager leave to execute a possession order she had made five months ago despite Mr Ryan having secured a Protective Certificate in last-minute insolvency proceedings.

Irish Independent