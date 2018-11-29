Romanian national denies murder of father-of-one Jonathan Duke

A ROMANIAN national has denied the murder of a young Irish father of one.

Ciprian Grozavu (44) pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jonathan 'Dukie' Duke (27) before a Central Criminal Court jury in Cork.

The defendant, when arraigned, told Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the jury panel he was: "not guilty, your honour".

Grozavu denies the murder of Mr Duke at Bridge House, Sean Hales Place, Bandon, Co Cork on November 13, 2011.

The Romanian had been living at Bridge House in the west Cork town, which overlooks the Bandon River, in November 2011.

Grozavu appeared in court wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and tie.

He remained silent beyond confirming his not guilty plea though he briefly waved to relatives from Romania who had travelled to Cork for the hearing.

Ms Justice Creedon told the jury of eight men and four women that the trial will open at 11am on Monday.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Online Editors