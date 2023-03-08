| 5.2°C Dublin

Romanian man who sexually assaulted boy (3) in homeless hub told gardaí it was ‘something playful’ in his community

Jessica Magee

A man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy at a homeless hub in Dublin.

Gheorghe Rafaila (32) pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the toddler while both were resident at a Dublin hotel on July 22, 2019.

