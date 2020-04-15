Romanian man is first person charged in Ireland with alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions

A ROMANIAN man now based in Ireland has become the first individual charged with an alleged breach of emergency Covid-19 regulations.

Denis Constantin (24) of Shingan, Mile House, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford appeared before Gorey District Court charged with two breaches of the new regulations which were only introduced by the Oireachtas last week.

He also faces three charges under the Road Traffic Act.

These include allegedly driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and driving while disqualified.

Judge Brian O'Shea was told two charges were being brought over alleged breaches of the Health Act, 1947 - Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

In outlining the nature of the charges to the court, Garda David Shanahan said the matters arose from alleged incidents on April 11 and April 13 in Wexford.

Uniformed gardaí were operating around 150 permanent checkpoints nationwide as well as 500 mobile checkpoints to ensure compliance with the new Covid-19 movement restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

A central element of the restrictions is the requirement for people to remain within 2km of their homes unless they have special reasons for travelling further.

Valid reasons for travelling more than 2km outside a residence include essential food shopping, attending a doctor's appointment or securing medication, going to essential work duties or acting as a vital carer or home support for an elderly relative.

The court heard that gardaí stopped Mr Constantin, who has been resident in Wexford for a number of years, at a checkpoint outside

Bunclody on April 11.

Gardaí noted that he was allegedly more than 2km from his place of residence.

It is claimed he had no valid reason for being so far from his home.

At a second checkpoint, mounted outside New Ross on April 13, the Romanian national was again stopped and queried about his reason for allegedly being more than 2km from his home.

Gardaí again queried whether the 24 year old had a valid reason for being outside the mandated 2km limit.

The court was told that after being arrested, cautioned and formally charged, Mr Constantin made no reply to gardaí.

Judge O'Shea noted the charges involved and refused bail.

He remanded Mr Constantin in custody to appear again before Wexford District Court on April 21.

