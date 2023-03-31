| 11.3°C Dublin

Romanian chef found guilty of murder of homeless man Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne (64) in Cork four years ago

Ionut Cosmin Nicolescu faces mandatory life sentence for killing Mr Dunne, whose decapitated and dismembered body was found in garden of derelict house in 2019

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu. Photo: Cork Courts Expand
Francis 'Frankie' Dunne was killed in December, 2019 Expand

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne was killed in December, 2019

Ralph Riegel

A Romanian chef has been convicted of the murder of homeless man Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne (64) whose decapitated and dismembered body was discovered in the garden of a derelict house in Cork just days after Christmas in 2019.

Ionut Cosmin Nicolescu (30) was found guilty by unanimous verdict of a Central Criminal Court jury before Mr Justice Paul McDermott after a three-week trial. He now faces a mandatory life sentence.

