Robbery accused 'won't last three days' if he gets Covid-19 in jail, court told

A suspected robber accused of raiding a service station while wearing a PPE mask has said he has health problems - and "wouldn't stand a chance" if he got coronavirus in jail.

Mark Kenny (48) allegedly held up staff and stole cash while armed with a metal implement and wearing a mask and gloves.

He pleaded for bail, saying he has an autoimmune disease and wouldn't last "two or three days" if he becomes infected.

Judge Anthony Halpin said he could not accept responsibility for this and refused him bail.

Mr Kenny, with an address at Cherryorchard Grove, Ballyfermot, is charged with robbery at the Maxol service station on Walkinstown Avenue on April 18.

Objecting to bail, Garda Micheal Muldoon said it was alleged the accused went to the service station at 4.40pm on a red push bike.

He was wearing a navy jacket, blue latex gloves and a PPE face mask and went to buy cigarette papers. When the cash register was opened, he allegedly produced a "shiny metal implement" and threatened staff.

Gda Muldoon said the accused pulled €455 from the till and fled the scene on the bicycle towards Kylemore Road.

Gardai searched the area and came across the accused at the Kylemore Luas stop.

He had a large amount of cash in small denominations inside the waistband of his trousers, Gda Muldoon said.

A red pedal cycle was found abandoned nearby, as were blue latex gloves and a PPE face mask.

Mr Kenny was arrested.

It was alleged the accused was "caught red-handed" moments after the fact, in the process of making his escape from the scene and still in possession of "vital evidence".

Gda Muldoon said an investigation file was being prepared and directions for trial on indictment would be sought.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Roy O'Neill said Mr Kenny was staying at a city centre hotel.

He had a number of health issues including an autoimmune disease which meant prison "may not be the best of locations" for him, Mr O'Neill said.

Gda Muldoon said he had considered that before making his objections and no bail conditions would allay his concerns about releasing the accused.

Mr Kenny then gave evidence asking the judge for bail.

Drugs

He said that he was on drugs for his condition and if he got coronavirus in prison, "I wouldn't stand a chance… I wouldn't last two or three days."

Judge Halpin said the accused was presumed innocent. He said he could not accept the responsibility that if he did not give Mr Kenny bail "he has three days if he contracts coronavirus".

He refused bail and remanded Mr Kenny in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on April 24.

