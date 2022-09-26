Robbery accused ‘made stab threat as he stole cans of cider from Dublin shop’, court told

A ROBBER threatened to kill a shop manager as he stole cans of cider, telling him he would stab him with a knife concealed in his pocket, it is alleged.

Jordan Maguire (23) allegedly “intimated” he had a knife and made the stab threat as he shoplifted from the store, a court heard.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead. Mr Maguire, of Wellmount Crescent, Finglas, is charged with theft, robbery, and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a man at a Dublin city centre convenience store.

Garda Michael Murphy said he charged the accused before the court sitting and Mr Maguire made no reply to either count after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Gda Murphy said it was alleged that the accused entered Spar on O’Connell Street Upper on April 4 this year.

He initially placed one can of Druid cider into his pocket and allegedly made threats against the store manager, the garda said.

It was alleged he threatened to kill and stab the store manager. Mr Maguire put the can back and continued to make threats to the staff member inside the shop, it was alleged, before eventually taking two cans of cider and leaving the store. He passed all points of payment with the cans.

Judge Bryan Smyth asked if there was a weapon allegedly used. Gda Murphy said no weapon was used but “it was intimated”.

According to the prosecution, Mr Maguire “had a hand in his pocket and made reference to having a knife concealed there on a number of occasions”.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence, to include copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in October.