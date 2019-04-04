Rival gang set trap for target of gun attack outside school

A criminal claiming he was the intended target of a shooting outside a west Dublin school was apparently lured there so rivals could attack him.

It is believed he was lured to Riversdale Community College after a rival gang spread information that it intended to murder his innocent student brother.

A 22-year-old told a District Court hearing yesterday he was the intended target. He made a failed attempt to vary his bail conditions, as he claimed a curfew made his movements too predictable.

The suspect told the hearing he had previously been run over and fired at.

He also expressed concern for the safety of a sibling, saying he had an older brother who was the "spitting image" of him.

In his evidence to the court, the 22-year-old said "shots were fired at his car".

He said the curfew meant it was known where he was and that he was "going to be shot dead".

Feuding

Sergeant Michael Ryan objected to any change, saying the curfew was being "stringently monitored" by gardaí "in view of the ongoing serious feuding acts and behaviour in the Corduff area".

Sgt Ryan said there had never been a report to gardaí of any attack on the man's home.

In refusing the application, Judge Paula Murphy told him he should contact gardaí if he is concerned about a threat to his life.

As the gangland target walked out of Blanchardstown District Court, he said "people are going to get hurt" and he urged those in the body of the court to "stay safe".

Armed gardaí continued to closely monitor the situation in Corduff last night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed he plans to visit the college and said it was a "blessing" nobody was hurt in the incident and the gunman did not succeed in entering the school grounds.

He said the incident related to a "turf war involving drug dealers in the area" but added gardaí had made "significant inroads" into tackling it.

Before the school shooting, the Corduff feud had already seen a remarkable daylight shoot-out in February as well as a number of other shootings and savage assaults .

Opposition TDs ramped up pressure on the Government over Garda resources.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin pressed the Taoiseach on how the Government plans to respond to an escalation in violent crime.

Separately, former Tánaiste Joan Burton said the drugs problem in parts of Dublin is like nothing that has been seen in Ireland since the 1980s.

And Fianna Fáil hit out at the fact that the number of Garda vehicles in the DMR West region - which takes in the area where the shooting took place - has dropped by 30 vehicles.

Last night, the man who is suspected of the shooting was arrested for separate firearms charges and was in custody in Blanchardstown garda station.

The chief suspect is a 24-year-old drug dealer who is on bail after being caught with a large amount of cocaine in October last year.

Irish Independent