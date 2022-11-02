Rider who took case over fall from horse at trainer Jessica Harrington’s yard settles legal action

A racehorse rider’s action alleging he was injured after he was thrown off a horse he was exercising for high-profile trainer Jessica Harrington has been resolved in the High Court.

Mark Fahey’s barrister told the court today, the second day of the hearing, the matter had been resolved.

Thomas Clarke said: “An accommodation had been reached“ and the proceedings could be struck out.

Gráinne Berkery, for Ms Harrington, said the defendants consented.

Striking out the case, Mr Justice Michael Hanna said he was happy the matter had been resolved.

Mr Fahey (35), who is also a trainer, had claimed he had been exercising a two-year-old gelding for the Harrington yard seven years ago when he said “the horse disappeared from underneath me. I hit the bank”.

It was claimed what was at issue was the use of a stable bandage on one of the front legs of the horse which Mr Fahey believed was cut open by repeated striking of the bandage by the horse’s hind leg.

“It was the equine equivalent of standing on your own shoelace,” his barrister had said

The Harrington side, which denied liability, said the bandage used was the correct and safe one and was the type of bandage used worldwide for training horses.

It was further contended that what happened was an unfortunate accident which was not caused as a result of any alleged act or omission on the part of the Harrington side.

Mr Fahey, of Cloneygad, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, had sued thoroughbred racehorse trainer Jessica Harrington of Commonstown Stud, Moone, Co Kildare, and Jessica Harrington Racing of the same address as well as Commonstown Racing Stables Ltd with an office at Commonstown Stud.

He claimed he was thrown from the gelding while he was riding on a sand gallop on August 24, 2015.

Mr Fahey claimed he was required to exercise a thoroughbred racehorse on the sand gallop while bandaged and when it was allegedly unsafe to do so.

He further alleged a failure to ensure the racehorse was exercised with protective boots rather than bandaging.

The racehorse he has alleged was caused to trip up and lose its balance due to having allegedly cut open the bandages which had been applied to its forelegs.

Mr Fahey claimed he was thrown heavily to the ground, and he suffered immediate and severe back pain and injuries as well as dental injuries and was taken to hospital.

The defence, however, claimed there was alleged contributory negligence on behalf of Mr Fahey in that he allegedly failed to exercise a reasonable level of care for his own safety, and he was allegedly the author of his own misfortune.