'Rialto's James Bond' who was 'acting the cowboy' waving around plastic gun on street receives suspended sentence

A man described as “Rialto's James Bond” who was caught waving around a plastic gun on the street has received a fully suspended sentence.

Ross Kenny (28) took the airsoft pistol off of “youths” who had previously thrown snowballs at him and was “acting the cowboy” when gardaí spotted him on CCTV.

Kenny, of St Anthony's Road, Rialto, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a handgun at Reuben Walk, Rialto, on March 12, 2019.

Detective Garda Colm Reynolds told John Berry BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, gardaí were monitoring CCTV cameras in Rialto when they saw a man walking down the road with what appeared to be a handgun.

Det Gda Reynolds said that when gardaí went to the scene and met with Kenny, they realised he was intoxicated and was holding a plastic gun.

The detective agreed with Mr Berry that the weapon was an “airsoft type pistol” used to “engage in military activities over the weekend” and was capable of firing light weight pellets.

Kenny told gardaí that he had taken the weapon off “youths” who were playing with it. He said he was “messing” with the weapon and was going to get rid of it.

Det Gda Reynolds said gardaí could not dispute this explanation. He described the accused's behaviour as “reckless, stupid” and said he was “acting the cowboy”.

Kenny has 25 previous convictions, the majority of which are for public order and drug offences. He has one previous conviction for possession of a stun-gun.

Det Gda Reynolds agreed with Dean Kelly SC, defending, that his client was behaving like “Rialto's James Bond” as he went about aiming the gun at assailants that were not present and living out whatever fantasy he had in his head.

The detective agreed with Mr Kelly that his client was in a pub watching the races all day prior to this offence.

Mr Kelly said his client came upon a group of youths who had previously thrown snowballs at him and he took the gun off of them. He said his client's behaviour was foolish and he wasted garda time.

Judge Martin Nolan said the accused “disappeared into a world of fantasy” after getting the weapon and that the people of Reuben Walk would have been “greatly alarmed” had they caught sight of him.

Judge Nolan sentenced Kenny to one year imprisonment, which he suspended in full on strict conditions.

