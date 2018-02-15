Reveller (21) used garda station as a 'B&B'

A New Year's Eve reveller who had nowhere to stay got himself arrested so he could spend the night in a garda station cell, a court heard.

A New Year's Eve reveller who had nowhere to stay got himself arrested so he could spend the night in a garda station cell, a court heard.

Ryan Cleary (21) ran out of money and went to Drogheda Garda Station at 5.25am last New Year's Day.

Cleary, who was intoxicated and refused to leave the station, was arrested for his own safety, Drogheda District Court was told. His solicitor said: "It was a very stupid thing to do."

Judge John Coughlan said Cleary "was using the station as a B&B". After he heard that the defendant had no previous convictions, Judge Coughlan struck the case out.

Cleary, of Bailis Manor, Athlumney, Navan, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated at the garda station on January 1. The court was told he had been on a night out with friends in Drogheda celebrating New Year's Eve.

"He then realised he had no money and nowhere to stay," his solicitor told the court. "He purposely got arrest- ed so that he could stay in the cell at the garda station."

The court heard and has since apologised to gardai for his behaviour.

Online Editors