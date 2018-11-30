A man convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, who was found beaten to death in his flat with 125 different injuries to her body, had four years earlier subjected another woman to a savage attack.

Revealed: violent history of the man guilty of beating girlfriend to death

Cathal O'Sullivan (45) received a mandatory life sentence as he was convicted of the murder of mother-of-three Nicola Collins (38) by a Central Criminal Court jury in Cork.

The jury of nine men and three women had deliberated on their verdict for almost four hours over two days following a three-week trial.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon was told the jury found the defendant guilty of Ms Collins's murder by unanimous verdict.

O'Sullivan, of Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork, and formerly of Charleville, Co Cork, remained emotionless as the verdict was returned and Ms Justice Creedon imposed the mandatory life sentence.

The prosecution maintained throughout the trial the defendant beat Ms Collins to death.

Tragic: Nicola Collins was discovered unresponsive in a flat in Cork.

The sentencing hearing heard that in 2013 O'Sullivan received a three-year suspended sentence before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for a violent assault on another woman.

That attack left the young woman physically unable to leave her property for three days - and, when she did, she was assessed as having kidney, liver and head injuries.

Nicola Collins's sister Carly, in a victim impact statement, said her family would be "haunted" by the horrific injuries the mother of three sustained.

"It has been terribly distressing to hear of the devastating injuries she sustained. The thought of the pain she must have suffered and the unimaginable terror she surely felt in her final hours will forever haunt us," she said.

Gardaí at the scene in Popham’s Road, Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

O'Sullivan had denied the murder of Ms Collins, a native of Kerry, at his Popham's Road flat on March 27, 2017.

The science graduate insisted that Ms Collins had suffered her injuries accidentally after lunging at him following the consumption of cider and further that she had later fallen in the bath.

However, bruises and abrasions were found to almost every part of Ms Collins's body.

Emergency services found Ms Collins lying naked on the floor of O'Sullivan's flat with her legs resting on a bed.

O'Sullivan was drinking beer as paramedics tried to revive Ms Collins and initially declined to leave the bedroom, explaining that he was "used to seeing dead people" and would rather stay.

She was found with fatal injuries in the flat by paramedics and gardaí in the early hours of March 27.

In one Garda statement, O'Sullivan said of Ms Collins's death: "It was kind of deep - it was her [Ms Collins] dying with me. She was happy. We were singing songs before she passed away."

O'Sullivan had also claimed the couple were in bed watching 'The Young Offenders' when Ms Collins, after drinking cider, had suddenly lunged at him.

