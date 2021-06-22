Revealed: The photo that helped convict man who asked girl (11) ‘to go for a walk in woods’

This is the picture that led to self-proclaimed 'incel' Magnus Nordell being jailed for a year after he tried to coerce an 11-year-old girl to 'go for a walk with him in the woods.'

The image was snapped by the terrified youngster's mother as the Swede tried to make his retreat when the child raised the alarm.

Cork District Court heard how 42-year-old Nordell identifies as an 'involuntary celibate' or 'incel.'

Incels are a sub-cult who define themselves as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one.

Incel discussion forums on the internet are often characterised by resentment and hatred, misogyny, self-pity, a sense of entitlement to sex, and the endorsement of violence against sexually active people.

Cork District Court heard last week how Nordell approached the child who was playing camogie near her Jacob's Island home in Cork on the morning of July 27, 2020 and asked her to go for a walk with him to nearby woods.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy said the 11-year-old fled in distress and was physically sick when she told her mother what happened. She told her mother she thought she was going to be taken. She had seen him near her home before.

Her mother then followed the man, later identified as Nordell, and took the picture we are publishing today.

In it, Nordell can be seen wearing a t-shirt showing the Swedish cartoon character Munchkin.

The mother of the victim called gardai and a search was carried out of the area by the Armed Support Unit.

Nordell was identified and gardai went to his home at Manor Close, Thornbury Heights, Rochestown, Cork, and arrested him.

When interviewed, Nordell gave a physical description of the injured party and admitted that he had seen her on a number of occasions near her home - not in the area of Rochestown - before.

"He admitted talking to her. He denied asking her to walk with him, saying that what he said was he was going for a walk. He downplayed it and said it was a misunderstanding," Det Garda Murphy said.

The 42-year-old came to Ireland in 2010 and describes himself as having a highly sensitive personality and as being a member of an online subculture called incels.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said the accused cooperated and identified himself as having spoken to the little girl but with a different interpretation of events.

"He presents as very socially awkward. He has nervous twitches and so forth. Mr Nordell intends to leave the jurisdiction and return to Sweden and the family of the injured party would be happy with that. He has taken a Covid test and there is a flight he could take today. He has also written a letter of apology.

"He has no previous convictions. He speaks several languages and is high-functioning intellectually. He is very isolated, very introverted," Ms Behan said.

The barrister said that when the defendant was a child his parents opted not to have him tested for autism as they were concerned he might be stigmatised and unable to attend general schooling.

"He knows he presented beside this child and caused her to be afraid," Ms Behan said. "He is very remorseful about that. He has come back from Sweden to deal with this."

Det Garda Murphy described the charge as one of coercion, brought under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act, the particulars stating that the defendant acted on July 27, 2020, with a view to compelling the complainant to abstain from doing an act which she had a legal right to do, without lawful excuse.

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain jailed Mr Nordell for two years, suspending the final year of the sentence on condition that he leave the jurisdiction upon his release and not return for five years.