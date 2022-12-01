| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

exclusive Revealed: The key grounds on which murderer Graham Dwyer’s appeal case will be fought

Phone data, use of violent sex videos and lack of solicitor access all to be raised

Murderer Graham Dwyer is expected to attend the appeal hearing. Photo: Gary Ashe Expand
Victim Elaine O'Hara Expand

Close

Murderer Graham Dwyer is expected to attend the appeal hearing. Photo: Gary Ashe

Murderer Graham Dwyer is expected to attend the appeal hearing. Photo: Gary Ashe

Victim Elaine O'Hara

Victim Elaine O'Hara

/

Murderer Graham Dwyer is expected to attend the appeal hearing. Photo: Gary Ashe

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Lawyers for Graham Dwyer will tell the Court of Appeal the case against him should never have gone to a jury because there was an absence of evidence as to what caused childcare worker Elaine O’Hara’s death.

The issue, as well as the lawfulness of the seizure of his mobile phone data, are among 12 grounds of appeal being advanced by the architect, the Irish Independent has learned.

Related topics

More On Graham Dwyer

Most Watched

Privacy