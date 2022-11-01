Revealed: the Dublin man charged with botched shooting of notorious gangster Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a career criminal who was shot dead seven months later in an unrelated incident, it can be revealed.

Patrick Fitzgerald (46) of Glenties Park in Finglas, Dublin, is next due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on November 18.

He has been charged with the attempted murder of Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey (41) who survived after being shot a number of times at Ballyfermot Crescent on November 17 last year.

He originally appeared before Dublin District Court last week, when Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Fitzgerald.

Gary 'The Canary' Carey

Gary 'The Canary' Carey

He was remanded in custody and last appeared in court on October 21 before his expected court hearing next month.

Carey was sitting in a car in the front drive of a house when a gunman fired nine bullets through the front windscreen.

The investigation into the attempted murder of Carey, which is being carried out by Ballyfermot gardaí, is a separate probe to that being led by Kilmainham officers into the murder of the notorious gangster.

No arrests have yet been made in the murder probe.

Carey's grave was defaced by a rival gang

Carey's grave was defaced by a rival gang

The development comes as it emerged this week that Carey’s grave was smashed up and a taunting video sent to members of his grieving family.

It can also be revealed that gardai have identified a chief suspect – who is considered “a volatile young thug” according to sources – for the grave desecration.

However, he has not yet been arrested for the criminal damage offence.

Carey passed away in hospital last August, two months after being shot in the underground car park of a hotel in Kilmainham, south Dublin.

Rival mobsters filmed the attack on his grave at Palmerstown Cemetery, smashing up the marble headstone and using a screwdriver to prise off a family photo.

During the shocking attack, a masked man gestures to the camera after the grave is left broken and shattered by the marauding thugs.

The headstone was then struck with a rock and then flung on the ground during the horror incident.

Gary 'The Canary' Carey was sitting in this car when it was hit nine times by a gunman

Gary 'The Canary' Carey was sitting in this car when it was hit nine times by a gunman

The father of three was buried alongside his brother, Darren Carey, whose name adorns the monument, which is still surrounded by wreaths and tributes.

Gary’s 20-year-old brother was shot dead with his pal Patrick Murray (19) during the New Year period between 1999 and 2000.

Carey had been involved in bitter drugs disputes with convicted killer Brian Rattigan, who is now based in Spain, as well as the west Dublin gang known as ‘The Family.’

It is understood Carey was not wearing a bullet proof vest, as he usually does, after working out in a hotel gym and was chased around the car park by at least one gunman.

Detectives believe a silver Audi was used in the shooting and are investigating if the gunman was waiting in it in the underground car park prior to the shooting.

This car was later found burnt out in Blessington, Co. Wicklow.

The burnt-out suspected getaway car

The burnt-out suspected getaway car

Carey, originally from nearby Islandbridge, may have been targeted after getting in a dispute with three separate gangs over his drug-trafficking network in the capital.

He had been based in Spain for a number of months before returning home in the weeks before he was targeted.

Witnesses reported hearing up to eight shots shortly before 11.30am on June 24 last before Carey was discovered critically injured.

Carey had been questioned a number of times by detectives in relation to seizures of drugs, firearms and cash.

Despite his multiple arrests as part of organised crime investigations, Carey has only served one significant prison sentence, when he pleaded guilty to drug dealing at Dublin Circuit Court back in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On another occasion, he was charged with assault but the charges were later dropped.