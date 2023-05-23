Retrial urged for Patrick Quirke on the charge of murdering 'Mr Moonlight' Bobby Ryan
Tim Healy
The Supreme Court has been urged to direct a retrial of Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke for the charge of murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.
Latest Courts
Notorious murderer who punched barrister in face during trial claims gardaí planted evidence
Man (33) who sexually assaulted sleeping woman and left house naked from waist down is jailed
‘Internet troll’ jailed for harassing female journalists warned ‘prison time inevitable’ if he contacts them again
LATEST | Retrial urged for Patrick Quirke on the charge of murdering 'Mr Moonlight' Bobby Ryan
Major drug dealer caught red-handed in cocaine factory admits attempted murder charge
Motorist banned for dangerous driving in ‘family emergency’
Thief fished donations from church box with wire and glue
Man found trying to steal bike had scissors and knife
‘I was suffocating from the pain’ – survivor on long road to justice as abuser jailed after 18 years
Gunman who ‘emptied’ revolver at brother of Gerry Hutch wanted to ingratiate himself with Kinahan gang, defence says
Top Stories
How mother’s 30-year battle finally brought justice for little girl murdered by babysitter’s boyfriend
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Galway will dispute settled with man convicted of fraud to get half of estate with rest divided among over 40 cousins’ children
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
Latest NewsMore
Colin O’Brien says Ireland are ready for European powerhouses after storming into last eight
London’s Vagina Museum meets fundraising goal for new premises
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City
Ireland ‘struggling to deal with’ scale of refugee crisis, says Taoiseach
Woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by ex-footballer Paddy McCourt tells court she made mistakes in police statements
Ireland’s Ben Healy to wear the blue jersey of King of the Mountains at the Giro d’Italia
‘Take action’ and change law to legalise assisted dying, Prue Leith urges MPs
Interview with Maud Gonne among thousands of early recordings added to RTÉ’s online archive
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
CCTV shows police vehicle following bike ahead of fatal crash in Cardiff