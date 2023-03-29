Retrial is among options Supreme Court may consider in ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder case
Shane Phelan
The Supreme Court has said it will consider in May what consequences should flow from its ruling that the seizure of a computer from the home of convicted killer Patrick Quirke was unlawful.
