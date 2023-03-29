Retrial is among options Supreme Court may consider in ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder case

The Supreme Court has said it will consider in May what consequences should flow from its ruling that the seizure of a computer from the home of convicted killer Patrick Quirke was unlawful.

The decision earlier this month has cast doubt over the Co Tipperary farmer’s conviction for the 2011 murder of his love rival Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

At a case management hearing this morning, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne sought submissions from the DPP and lawyers for Quirke and she outlined a range of options the court may consider.

These options include whether the case should be remitted to the Central Criminal Court for a retrial.

She indicated the court may also consider whether the search would have been lawful if the District Court had been told computers were being sought when a warrant was obtained.

Another option mentioned by the judge was whether the matter should be subject to a “JC hearing”. This was a reference to a test set out in a previous Supreme Court case which found that evidence obtained in breach of a person’s rights could still be admissible provided the breach was inadvertent.

A fourth option mentioned by Ms Justice Dunne was whether the matter should be dealt with in the same way as a case called DPP v Behan.

This was a case where the validity of a search warrant, which uncovered incriminating evidence, was challenged by a man convicted of attempted robbery. That appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court after it found that even if the evidence obtained under the warrant were excluded, there was ample other evidence sufficient for a conviction.

Ms Justice Dunne set May 23 as the date for the hearing and she set deadlines before then for the filing of submissions. A further case management hearing is due to take place on May 3.

Material found on Quirke’s computer formed part of the circumstantial case against him when he was convicted in 2019.

Gardaí discovered that searches took place on the computer for articles relating to the decomposition of human remains. It was a compelling piece of evidence in the case.

But earlier this month, a seven-judge Supreme Court panel ruled the warrant used to seize the computer should have been specific that it was anticipated computers might be seized during the search.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the seizure of a computer related to the “non-physical space” and that “the seizure for entry into the digital space involves the automatic loss of privacy rights on a vast scale”.

“The seizure of the computer was unlawful,” he said.

Quirke (54), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was convicted by a majority verdict of ten to two, following a trial which lasted 71 days.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

His body was discovered in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry's farm, which Quirke had been renting, on April 30, 2013.

The prosecution alleged Quirke carried out the killing so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry, a widow with whom he had previously been in a relationship.

It was alleged the discovery of the body was staged by Quirke as his lease was to be terminated and he was about to lose control of the land.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the victim’s daughter Michelle Ryan expressed concern about the possible implications of the ruling.

She said she was absolutely convinced of Quirke’s guilt, having sat through his 15-week trial.

In her view the computer evidence was crucial as it “tied Quirke” to the murder and the case against the killer was “thin” and far from clear cut without it.

Quirke's trial heard a warrant was sought and obtained from the District Court in respect of his home on May 13, 2013.

Gardaí executed the warrant four days later and among the items seized was a computer.

An examination of the computer revealed that an internet search for "a human corpse post-mortem: the stages of decomposition" was conducted on July 25, 2012.

It also appeared that further internet searches on human decomposition were performed on December 3, 2012.

Mr Justice Charleton said search warrants were essential instruments for investigations and prosecutions, but that protections were also necessary.

There was a duty, he said, for items sought in a search warrant to be specified in a general way to the judge hearing the application for the warrant.

But due to the significantly different intrusion that arises where a computer device is used as a portal into the digital space, an intention to seize a computer for the purpose of running searches and why that may be reasonably believed to potentially yield information relevant to the crime must be addressed before the judge, Mr Justice Charleton said.