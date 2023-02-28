| 5.6°C Dublin

Retired teacher who died in hospital was not reviewed by any consultant for five days due to Christmas holidays, inquest told

The family of the late Declan Sweeney, from left, his wife Noleen, son Ronan and daughters Sonia and Michelle. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Seán McCárthaigh

The sudden and unexpected death of a retired teacher at Tallaght Hospital four years ago was linked to the “double whammy” of his discharge from a high dependency unit which coincided with the start of the Christmas holiday period, an inquest has heard.

The family of Declan Sweeney, a former vice-principal of Synge Street CBS in Dublin, have criticised the care provided to the patient and the response of medical staff at the hospital to concerns they had raised about his deteriorating health in the days before his death.

