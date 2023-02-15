Retired taxi driver withdraws two €60,000 personal injury claims after being accused of misleading evidence to the court

A retired taximan has withdrawn two €60,000 personal injury claims after being accused of having given misleading evidence on oath to the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Michael Walsh said it was “the right decision” for William (Willie) Kelvin to abandon both his cases.

He had just faced a forensic grilling by two of the top defence barristers in the country’s civil courts.

Kelvin (75) told Shane English and Conor Kearney they were trying to put words in his mouth and should not be accusing him of lying.

He told Mr English he had not divulged an €11,000 settlement following a road accident on his way home from a fishing trip to Kerry because AXA had offered him the pay-out before he even thought of going to a solicitor or bringing a court claim and he felt the incident was not relevant to the two claims he had now brought relating to two accidents only a week apart.

Kelvin, of Castle Hall, Swords, Co Dublin, told Mr Kearney he had a trip and fall incident at The Pavilions shopping centre in Swords and while having sought permission of the Personal Injuries Board to take a claim he had not gone ahead with it.

“It was just the same pain,” he said that he had been suffering in relation to the two cases before the court.

Both barristers told him he had failed to divulge to the judge almost identical undisclosed injuries he had suffered in the two current accidents until he had been “caught out” in cross-examination.

Mr English, appeared with Newman Solicitors, and Mr Kearney, appeared with Delahunty O’Connor Solicitors for separate defendants in the week-apart collisions at Blanchardstown and at Dublin Airport.

Kelvin, who said he had quit taxiing for money in 2019 but had still retained his taxi and taxi plate, said his car had been struck at Blanchardstown by two others which had collided in an illegal passing manoeuvre.

He said he had been rear-ended by another taxi while queueing up for work at the airport.

He told Judge Walsh he had injured his back and neck in the first accident, injuries which had been exacerbated by the second incident a week later at the airport.

Both counsels claimed Kelvin had suffered almost identical injuries not disclosed to the court or his doctors in two other accident and put it to him he was prepared to mislead the court until the Kerry and Swords accidents had been revealed as a result of investigations by insurers.

“I do not tell lies,” Mr Kelvin said. Mr English said: “I know, but you have just lied twice in the last few minutes about previous injuries you failed to reveal to this court.”

In the heat of the cross-examination counsel for Kelvin asked the judge if he would allow some time to discuss matters with his client.

Following a 20 minute break Judge Walsh was told Kelvin was withdrawing both his €60,000 claims on the basis insurers for the defendants would bear their own legal costs.