Retired taxi driver withdraws two €60,000 personal injury claims after being accused of giving misleading evidence to the court

Ray Managh

A retired taximan has withdrawn two €60,000 personal injury claims after being accused of having given misleading evidence on oath to the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Michael Walsh said it was “the right decision” for William (Willie) Kelvin to abandon both his cases.

