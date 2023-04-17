| 15.1°C Dublin

Retired priest who struck mourners with his car outside church, killing a man, avoids jail

Fr Denis Foley. Picture: Collins Expand
Emergency services at the crash scene Expand

Fr Denis Foley. Picture: Collins

Emergency services at the crash scene

Sonya McLean

A retired priest who lost control of his car and struck mourners gathered outside a church – leading to the death of one man and serious injury to three others – has been given a suspended sentence.

Father Denis Foley (93) arrived to the funeral mass of the son of a parishioner at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Convent Road, Clondalkin in June 2018. A man then noticed the priest struggling to get out of his vehicle and offered to help.

