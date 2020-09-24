Retired garda tells court that ex-town councillor attacked him with brush

A retired garda sergeant claims he was attacked and beaten with a brush when he went to serve a court summons on a former town councillor.

Christopher Galligan said he was scratched, punched and beaten by Neil Clarke when he arrived at his home at Oldtown in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Mr Clarke (66) appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he is charged with assault causing harm.

He denies the charge and says Mr Galligan threatened him by entering his home while he was asleep, at around 6.30pm on September 1, 2016.

Mr Clarke claims he was acting in self-defence after he woke up to a man shaking his shoulder.

Mr Galligan told the court he suffered scratches to his face, a bump to his head and sore ribs following the alleged attack.

He said he arrived at Mr Clarke’s home at 6pm and knocked on the front door but did not get an answer. He then knocked on the door of Mr Clarke’s ex-wife’s house at the rear of the house. She directed him to the back of Mr Clarke’s house.

He then called Mr Clarke’s name and identified himself but there was no reply. He claims Mr Clarke then came out of the back door of his house in a rage.

He claims the accused struck him a number of times on the head and back with a brush.

Mr Galligan said: “He was in a manic rage and he came at me, hitting me on the back and the head saying ‘you’re trespassing’ and ‘I’ll f***ing kill you’.

“He kept repeating this as he hit me. I kept pleading with him that I had a bad back and that I was only serving documents.”

He then alleged that Mr Clarke came closer to him and punched him a number of times, shouting: “You bastard, you’re on my property.”

He claimed Mr Clarke scratched him on the face but that he finally managed to get Mr Clarke in a necklock and got up.

Mr Galligan added that when Mr Clarke stood up, he said to him: “You (Mr Galligan) attacked me.”

The alleged victim said he went to Letterkenny garda station to make a complaint and then on to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

In his evidence, Mr Galligan admitted he did not have a licence to serve a court summons but did have a licence from Static Security, another personal security organisation.

Barrister for Mr Clarke, Pat Sullivan, said his client was awaiting a hernia operation, was on tablets and was asleep on the sofa when Mr Galligan entered his home.

When arrested and questioned at Letterkenny garda station, Mr Clarke, a former Green Party councillor for Letterkenny, said he did not know Mr Galligan. He said a lot of people knew him but he did not know everyone.

Medical evidence was also given which showed Mr Galligan had suffered scratches to the face and ears, an injury to his thumb as well as damage to his ribs.

Garda Tina Fowley told the court she was in Letterkenny garda station when Mr Galligan came in to make a complaint on the evening of the alleged altercation. The case before Judge John Aylmer is expected to continue today.





