Retired garda superintendent charged with having €13,000 of drugs at his home

A retired garda superintendent has been charged with having more than €13,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at his north Dublin home.

John Murphy (61) appeared in court today after being charged by gardaí investigating organised crime in the capital.

He was granted bail on condition he has no contact with four people whose names were not read out in court for security reasons.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him in custody with consent to bail, requiring a €20,000 surety before it can be taken up.

Mr Murphy is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply at his home on September 29.

Today, Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation gave evidence of Mr Murphy's arrest, charge and caution.

He told Dublin District Court the accused was arrested at Irishtown Garda Station for the purpose of charge at 8.07pm yesterday. Mr Murphy made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Smyth asked Det Sgt Hanley if he had any objections to bail. He replied that having spoken to the defence, the prosecution was not objecting to bail but seeking conditions.

Defence solicitor Robert Purcell asked that the accused's address not be read out "primarily for safety and security." It would be part of bail conditions that he was not to have contact with certain people who are named and Mr Purcell asked that those people should not be named in court "for the same reason."

Bail would not be taken up today and the court would be making an order to remand in custody with consent to bail, he added.

Judge Smyth asked if Mr Murphy had a passport.

Det Sgt Hanley said the passport had been seized.

Judge Smyth granted bail in the accused's own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement. He required an independent surety of €20,000, with approval of this to be on notice to the gardaí.

Under conditions, Mr Murphy is to live at the address provided and sign on daily at a garda station between 9am and 9pm. He is to surrender his passport, not apply for a duplicate, and provide gardaí within 24 hours with a mobile phone number that he is contactable on at all times.

Mr Murphy is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, including by electronic means, with four named individuals. He is also to commit no offences and be of good behaviour.

He was remanded in custody with consent to Cloverhill District Court this Friday, October 8.

The accused, dressed in a blue zip-up top and dark trousers and wearing a blue face mask, did not address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 15a of the Misuse of Drugs Act.