Retired financial services worker (61) called gardaí ‘horrible people and tramps’ in drunken rant

A RETIRED financial services worker called gardaí “horrible people” and “tramps” when they found her drunk on the ground at a Dublin restaurant.

Colette Boyle (61) had been out with friends and had too much to drink when she began hurling abuse at gardaí.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and said he would leave her without a criminal record if she made a €200 charity donation.

Boyle, of Griffith Court, Drumcondra, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Gardaí went to Senbazuru restaurant, Marino Mart, Fairview, on September 30 and found Boyle on the ground, highly intoxicated and unable to get up without assistance, the court heard.

She became aggressive toward the gardaí, called them “knackers, f**king horrible people and tramps” and said “get the f**k out of my life you tramps”. She was arrested.

Boyle, who had no previous convictions, had been out with friends and had too much to drink, her solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

She was a retired lady who had a prominent role in the financial services industry.

What happened was out of character for her, Mr Broderick said. There was “a lot going on in her life”.

Mr Broderick asked for time to make the charity payment.

“I thought she had a very prominent position in the financial services industry,” Judge Smyth said.

“That was years ago,” Boyle replied.