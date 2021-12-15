Retired bus driver faces trial over alleged €12,000 fraud at his former work credit union

A retired bus driver is facing trial over an alleged €12,000 fraud at his former work credit union.

David Stamper (67) allegedly stole money and transferred it to his personal account over several years.

He was granted bail and his case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Stamper, with an address at The Crescent, Abbey Farm, Celbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with theft and money laundering offences dating back to 2009.

He is accused of stealing €12,100, property of Citybus Employees Credit Union, and transferring crime proceeds.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt handed evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution in to court by certificate.

Detective Garda Mairead Murphy told Judge Bryan Smyth the accused had met her by appointment at Store Street garda station.

The DPP directed trial on indictment and the prosecution sought an eight-week adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Applying for free legal aid, the accused’s barrister said Mr Stamper was a pensioner who was previously a bus driver. He was a carer for his wife and had no assets, he said. The judge granted legal aid.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions.

Bail was granted in the accused’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, Mr Stamper is to live at his home address, inform gardaí of any change of residence and have no contact directly or indirectly, including by electronic means, with any witnesses or members of staff at Citybus Employees Credit Union.

The judge extended the time required for the service of the book of evidence and remanded the accused on bail to February.

Mr Stamper has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

