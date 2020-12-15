Restaurateur’s drink driving on way to work after funeral

A MOTORIST who was unexpectedly called into work while attending a funeral at which she was drinking has been put off the road for two years.

Restaurateur Maria Costigan (34) had not planned to go to work but a colleague had an accident, and she had to go in.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Costigan €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

The defendant, of Ardcath Hall, Ardcath, Co Meath, was found guilty of drink driving at the R132 Delvin Bridge on August 29, 2019. Garda Ciaran McQuaid said he was operating a checkpoint when he stopped Costigan, who was driving a red BMW.

Gda McQuaid said that when Costigan was breathalysed at the garda station she produced a reading of 49mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Gda McQuaid did not produce the original certificate from the intoxilyser in court, however a copy was provided.

The matter was adjourned for legal argument, and when the matter came back before the court, defence lawyer Martin Dully accepted gardaí could produce a true copy.

Mr Dully said Costigan was not going into evidence, and Judge Dempsey found her guilty of drink driving.

Mr Dully said Costigan was a small business owner and had a restaurant in Balbriggan.

On the day in question, she had been attending a funeral but got called into work as one her staff had had an accident.

Mr Dully said Costigan’s business had been closed for most of 2020 due to Covid-19, and the judge agreed to defer the ban for six months.

Online Editors