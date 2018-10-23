Restaurateur White and his family being sued for €5.6m of alleged debts

Businessman Peter White and members of his family are being sued over the alleged non-payment of commercial loans and alleged debts now amounting to more than €5.6m.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton in the Commercial Court yesterday admitted four sets of proceedings brought by Feniton Property Finance DAC against Mr White, a restaurateur and developer, his wife Alicia, and their son Trevor White, the former publisher of 'The Dubliner' magazine, and also against his wife Susan Jane White, a cookbook author.

The court was told the cumulative amount of debt sued for across the four sets of proceedings is €5.673m and arises in the main from an alleged breach of a settlement agreement entered into in May 2017 in relation to a number of loan facilities advanced years previously. The settlement agreement, the court heard, allowed for a lot of debt forgiveness.

Rossa Fanning SC, for Feniton, told the court the settlement agreement was allegedly breached in September 2017 when a payment of €4m was not made.

At issue in the case also is the house at Mountpleasant Square, Ranelagh, Dublin, where Trevor White lives with his wife and their two children and which is owned by a trust, the Mountpleasant Settlement. Its trustees are Trevor White and his mother and father.

Vacant possession of this property is now sought in the claim for judgment against the trustees.

All four cases relate to different loan facilities advanced by Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd to the trustees, and a company, Dublin Land Securities, Wellington Road, Dublin, at different times starting in 2005. The loans were later transferred to Feniton.

In an affidavit, Susan Jane White objected to the admission of the proceedings to the Commercial Court.

She said the family had made various improvements to the house at Mountpleasant Square including €15,000 worth of landscaping and a €2,000 wooden playhouse on stilts for their children. There was also a vegetable and herb garden planted as a learning centre for their family.

Ms White said she designed and created a working kitchen in the basement of their home which had become the centre of both her home and professional life.

