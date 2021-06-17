Restaurants take legal action against Government over ‘unjustifiable’ indoor dining ban

Restaurants are taking legal action against the Government over the “irrational” decision to allow hotels to reopen for indoor dining while restaurants can only serve outdoors.

Indoor dining is banned in restaurants until next month, while hotels and B&Bs have been serving food inside since June 2.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) lodged High Court papers this morning seeking leave to challenge the distinctions made between hotels and restaurants.

In a statement, the RAI said the case “relates to recent regulations signed by the Minister for Health and claims the distinction drawn should be quashed on the basis of irrationality, lack of proportionality and unjustifiable interference with restaurateur’s property and economic rights”.

Bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors from July 5.

However, the RAI said delaying a full reopening was impacting the viability of its members’ livelihoods.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the RAI, said these “unjustifiable distinctions” cannot continue.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar previously said the decision to reopen hotels before restaurants was “really more practical rather than scientific”

Mr Cummins has called for the minutes of cabinet meetings to be published, outlining their reason for staggering the reopening of indoor dining.

Restaurants in other countries have also taken legal action against their respective governments.

In Belgium, 50 restaurants sued the Government for failing to provide support to compensate for the measures taken to combat coronavirus.