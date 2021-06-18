Restaurants body initiates lawsuit over ‘discriminatory’ Covid-19 dining regulations

A body representing more than 2,500 restaurants, coffee shops and gastropubs has formally initiated proceedings against the State challenging pandemic restrictions banning indoor dining.

Papers were filed by the Restaurants Association of Ireland with the High Court on Thursday.

The group is seeking leave to bring judicial review proceedings against the Health Minister over “discriminatory” regulations which mean hotel restaurants are open to guests for indoor dining while other restaurants, coffee shops and pubs can only serve customers outdoors.

The matter is due to come before the High Court on Monday.

The association, represented by Robinson Solicitors and former Attorney General Michael McDowell, will be seeking an expedited hearing.

Hotel restaurants have been able to serve food indoors to residents since June 2, while restaurants, pubs and coffee shops have been able to serve outdoors since June 7.

The association’s chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said this was only benefitting around 20pc of its members and it is seeking a full reopening.

The Government is not expected to allow indoor hospitality to reopen before July 5.

Mr Cummins said the lawsuit was challenging what he described as the “discriminatory nature” of the regulations.

The association is set to argue that the distinction drawn between indoor dining within hotels and indoor dining in non-hotel commercial restaurants should be quashed on the basis of irrationality, lack of proportionality and unjustifiable interference with restauranteurs’ property and economic rights.

Mr Cummins said the case was being taken to safeguard the livelihoods of the association’s members and to ensure that a similar situation “could never happen again”.

The plaintiffs in the action are the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Boxty House Limited, Esquires Coffee Houses Ireland Limited and Sarsfield Taverns Limited.

The case is the latest in a series of challenges the Government has faced over the impact of restrictions.

In March, Blue Whisp Ltd, a company controlled by businessmen Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan, mounted a challenge to restrictions which halted around 60pc of construction work across the country.

The action was discontinued the following month after the reopening of building sites.

Last December businessman Declan Ganley issued proceedings against the Health Minister over restriction which prevented him from attending mass.

Those restrictions have since lapsed and it is unclear if the case will be heard.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said earlier this month he saw no point in fixing a hearing date but will consider submissions from both sides before making a decision.