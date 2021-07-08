Restaurants Association challenge to ‘discriminatory’ indoor dining rules delayed

A challenge by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) to what it claims are “discriminatory” indoor dining rules has been delayed by a fortnight.

The High Court today adjourned the matter until July 22 to allow the Minister for Health to file “technical” affidavits in the case.

The development came as a second round of talks between industry representatives and Government officials on how indoor dining might be reopened were due to take place today.

The adjournment of the proceedings was done with the consent of the RAI and three other businesses who have taken judicial review proceedings against the minister.

When the matter first came before the court last month, Mr Justice Charles Meenan directed that the minister file an affidavit explaining why hotel restaurants have been allowed to serve customers indoors while other restaurants have been restricted to outdoor dining only.

An affidavit was subsequently filed by the minister’s side claiming restaurant toilets were far riskier than the facilities in hotels for catching Covid-19.

In the affidavit, deputy chief medical officer Dr Colette Bonner claimed the decision to differentiate between hotel restaurants and non-hotel restaurants was reasonable at this stage of the gradual reopening of society and the economy.

As part of the unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions, hotel restaurants have been able to serve food indoors to residents since June 2, while restaurants, pubs and coffee shops have been able to serve outdoors only since June 7.

It was initially envisaged indoor service for non-hotel restaurants would resume on July 5.

However, this date was pushed back due to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the virus. It is unclear when they might now reopen.

At a previous hearing, Michael McDowell SC, appearing with Robinson Solicitors for the RAI and the three businesses, said the statutory instrument had created a situation which was “ultra vires”, outside the powers of the minister.

He said this was because it lacked proportionality, the rationale for it was poor, and it was an unjustified interference with the property and economic rights of non-hotel restaurateurs.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration the regulations, insofar as they allow indoor hotel restaurant dining but do not allow non-hotel indoor dining, are nul and void.

The other plaintiffs in the case are Boxty House Limited, which operates a restaurant in Temple Bar, coffee shop operators Esquires Coffee Houses Ireland Limited, and Sarsfield Taverns Limited, a pub and restaurant business in Limerick.

In an affidavit, RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins said the regulations were “irrational, discriminatory, disproportionate, impossible to implement, lacking in certainty and lacking in substantive fairness”.

In a statement of grounds, the plaintiffs argued the irrationality of the regulations was further highlighted by the fact Fáilte Ireland guidelines for re-opening of food premises were identical for dining indoors in both hotels and restaurants.