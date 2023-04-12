| 3°C Dublin

‘Responsible dad’ stored his drugs in wardrobe safe

Close

Andrew Phelan

A father caught with cocaine and ecstasy in a safe in his wardrobe claimed he was being a “responsible parent” by storing the drugs there to keep them away from his young son.

Gary Hurley (39) said he and his housemates had chipped in to buy the drugs online in bulk as an “experiment” when they could not go out during Covid lockdown.

