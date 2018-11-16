Residents win battle to block Healy-Rae pub plan

Michael Healy-Rae has been refused planning for apartments in a vacant public house in Tralee.

The TD, who represents Co Kerry, is already the Dáil's biggest landlord with up to 10 rental properties.

His proposal for the part conversion of Nancy Myles Pub, opposite the old Army headquarters of the Munster Fusiliers in Tralee, has met with strong local opposition.

The original application was for change of use of most of the ground floor and extension to Nancy Myles public house to nine residential units.

Following a revised application, permission for four apartments was given by Kerry County Council.

However, more than a dozen residents of Ballymullen and surrounding areas lodged appeals and observations about the plans.

The nearby residents said the redevelopment would injure their amenities and devalue their properties.

However, Mr Healy-Rae, through his agents, said the target market was professional people working in the nearby hospital and renovating the vacant property would enhance the area.

Bord Pleanála inspector Kevin Moore, who visited the site, said that although the zoning was residential "there are serious concerns about the nature and extent of development for this site".

The council permission was for four apartments to the rear of the public house at ground-floor level.

"This means that the public house at ground-floor level immediately forward of apartments one and two is to remain a public house.

"This development will provide a substandard form of accommodation for the occupants of the proposed apartments and would most likely have serious adverse consequences for the functioning of the remainder of the building in terms of meeting basic standards for residents and the needs of a public house," Mr Moore concluded.

The board ruled in accordance with its inspector and refused permission for the development.

Irish Independent