Resident at hotel ‘lost his temper’

A hotel resident arrested for threatening behaviour had “lost his temper” with other people staying there, a court heard.
John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs and was “at the end of his tether” when the incident happened, his defence said.
Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €100 at Dublin District Court. Glennon, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour to cause a breach of the peace.
The court heard he was asked to leave a north city centre hotel on December 5 last year for aggressive behaviour. He refused to leave, the gardaí were called and he was removed to a garda station.
Glennon had to leave the hotel because he was not getting on with fellow residents, his solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said.
People in the hotel were taking drugs and Glennon did not take drugs or alcohol.
He had since moved to accommodation where there were other people of a similar nature, the court heard.
“This was a one-off incident where he simply lost his temper,” Mr O’Mahony said.
“He was at the end of his tether.”