| 3°C Dublin

Close

Resident at hotel ‘lost his temper’

John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs Expand

Close

John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs

John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs

John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs

Andrew Phelan

A hotel resident arrested for threatening behaviour had “lost his temper” with other people staying there, a court heard.

John Glennon (63) was not getting on with other residents who were taking drugs and was “at the end of his tether” when the incident happened, his defence said.

Most Watched

Privacy