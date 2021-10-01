Reports find health board failed disabled girl ‘Grace’ in care but questions about abuse are still to be answered

SYSTEMATIC failings by health authorities in the oversight of the foster care of an intellectually disabled girl known as Grace are documented in two interim commission of investigation reports.

The inquiry, launched in 2017, investigated how Grace came to be left in the foster home for two decades despite evidence she and other children were being abused.

The interim reports published today found the South Eastern Health Board failed to live up to its legal obligations towards Grace. It stated that an absence of regular file reviews contributed to her case “falling through the cracks”.

The reports did not make conclusions on whether she suffered abuse at the home. This is set to be dealt with in a further report, expected to be completed next year.

Read More

However, they cleared two former Fine Gael ministers, Michael Noonan and Austin Currie, of any wrongdoing.

A decision to remove Grace from the foster home was made in 1996 after an allegation that the male foster parent, Mr X, had inappropriately touched another child.

But this was overturned after the foster father and a schoolteacher wrote to the politicians.

The commission, led by barrister Marjorie Farrelly SC, was satisfied there was no evidence to support any contention that there was an intervention by either minister or by department officials in Grace’s case.

Neither politician knew Mr X nor the schoolteacher.

The rationale for the reversal of the decision by the health board was not recorded in the minutes of the case conference where it was discussed.

The commission said the evidence it heard on the rationale for the decision was weak and confused and remembered as some “unarticulated impediment or obstacle”.

Grace was born in November 1978 with microcephaly, a nervous system disorder which left her with profound disabilities.

She was placed in the care of the State and at the age of 11 she was fostered by Mr and Mrs X, who she lived with until the age of 29.

Mr X died in 2001.

Grace was among dozens of children with disabilities placed at the home between 1983 and 1995.

Concerns about alleged abuse there were first raised in 1992 and, although the then health board stopped further referrals in 1995, Grace remained there until 2009.

According to one of the reports, Grace’s former foster parents strongly resisted efforts at various stages to have her taken into residential care.

In 2016, she was awarded €6.3m in the High Court after the HSE accepted there were serious failings in her care.

Her case only came to public attention after two whistleblowers came forward, prompting scrutiny from the Dáil Public Accounts Committee and eventually a commission of investigation.

According to one of the interim reports, the health board had a legal responsibility to ensure compliance with 1983 “boarding out” regulations.

These prescribe a close engagement by a health board with a child placed by it into foster care.

However, the commission found there was a fundamental lack of awareness of the regulations at both management and operational levels and no system or organised procedures in place to ensure they were properly observed.

The commission found the monitoring and review of Grace’s placement was inadequate and fell short of the requirements.

According to one of the reports, Grace “fell through the cracks and out of sight” altogether in 2001.

Her social worker went on parental leave and she was left without one between June 2001 to June 2002.

There are no recorded contacts by the health board with Mrs X in 2002, nor are there notes of any visits by professional staff to Grace during that same period.

Records showed Grace was absent a lot from the daycare facility she was allocated between 2002 and 2006.

In 2006 alone, she was marked absent on 170 occasions.

Mrs X told the commission she sometimes kept Grace at home with her for company.

One of the reports said recurring themes in Grace’s care included a lack of clarity within the health board about her legal status as a vulnerable adult, failures in information sharing and delay, indecision and U-turns.